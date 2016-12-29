One Dead, One Injured in Saginaw Shootings

Detectives from the Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police major crimes unit say there are no suspects after two early Thursday morning shootings in the city.

A man in his 60’s died at a Saginaw hospital after being shot in the abdomen. Officers found him on the porch of 6 Geneva Court shortly after 3:30 a.m. It’s the city’s 11th homicide this year. There have been eight murders in Saginaw County.

In an earlier shooting, a 28-year old woman was shot in her shoulder as she put children in her car in the 1100 block of Scofield Drive. None of the children were hurt by the gunfire. Technicians from the State Police crime lab found the car had been hit by 12 bullets about 1:15 a.m., Thursday.

The Crime Stoppers tip line, 1-800-422-JAIL {1-800-422-5245}, offers a cash reward for an anonymous tip solving either shooting. The reward is up to $2,500 for the murder and up to $1,000 for the other shooting.