It’s A 106 Year Tradition In Downtown Saginaw

The Saginaw Club continues a tradition, ringing in the new year. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Over the years, retired family practice physician Doctor George Gugino has seen many change in medicine. Research and development has led to many improvements in treating diabetes, breast cancer and high blood pressure.

But the Reese native has seen the bad side with the over dependency on prescription medicine. He said people want to feel good instead of making good personal decisions and a healthy life style.

In giving the annual New Year’s Day ‘Toast to the Office of the President of the United States’, at the Saginaw Club, Doctor Gugino does not feel the same way about marijuana. While seeing benefits from marijuana for medical conditions, like cancer, legalizing it for general use is a crock.

The Reese native warned Congress the American voters are tired of the deadlock in the nation’s capitol. He called for compromise instead of party ideology and influence from special interest groups.

Doctor Gugino sees a trial program of setting requirements for getting government assistance in 10 Michigan counties as a step in the right direction. If successful, the work for welfare program will be extended state-wide.