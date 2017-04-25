100 Days of President Trump

WSGW ONLINE and APP POLL…..

As the 100 day mark of President Trump is upon us, many news stories are reporting on this timeline. Analysts either in support or opposition are voicing opinions on what they see as successes or failures.

What do you see in President Trump’s first 100 days.

POLL QUESTION: How would you describe President Trump’s first 100 days in office?

– He is doing better than I expected

– He is doing, on average, just about what I expected

– He is doing worse than I expected

– I need more than 100 days to offer an opinion

PREVIOUS POLL QUESTION: If you could advise President Trump on North Korea what would you tell him?

– Push China to lead the way toward a solution, 59%

– Engage in preventative missile attacks, 16%

– Do nothing, just continue the status that has existed for years, but respond if North Korea attacks anywhere, 14%

– I Don’t Know, 8%

– Engage in preventative cyber attacks only, 3%